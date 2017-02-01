बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गवाहों की ये बातें सुनकर आप भी कहेंगे, गुमनामी बाबा ही थे सुभाष चंद्र बोस
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 02:48 PM IST
गुमनामी बाबा उर्फ भगवन जी की पहचान के लिए गठित एक सदस्यीय जस्टिस विष्णु सहाय आयोग के समक्ष सोमवार को तीन गवाहों ने अपने बयान दर्ज कराए। बयान दर्ज कराने वालों में गुमनामी बाबा के मकान मालिक के बेटे, पत्रकार के साथ बाबा की मरहम-पट्टी करने और दूध पहुंचाने वाले शामिल थे। देखें उन्होंने क्या बताया...
