बीच से कट गए नाजुक अंग, यूपी के इस जिले में अजीबोगरीब वायरस का हमला
{"_id":"59ac1f1f4f1c1b5f738b4ed7","slug":"virus-attack-in-shrawasti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u091f \u0917\u090f \u0928\u093e\u091c\u0941\u0915 \u0905\u0902\u0917, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 08:57 PM IST
यूपी के श्रावस्ती जिले में दो बच्चों का शनिवार को अज्ञात कारणों से नाजुक अंग कट गया। परिवारीजन ने दोनों बच्चों को लखनऊ के निजी चिकित्सालयों में भर्ती कराया है। जहां गुप्तांग कटने का कारण विशेष वायरस बताया जा रहा है।
भिनगा के शिवालापुरवा निवासी मनोज के ढाई वर्षीय पुत्र चंचल का शनिवार सुबह अचानक नाजुक अंग बीच से कटा हुआ दिखाई दिया। इस दौरान बच्चे ने केवल दर्द की शिकायत की। खून का एक कतरा भी नहीं निकला।
बच्चे की स्थिति देखने के बाद परिवारीजन उसे तत्काल जिला चिकित्सालय बहराइच ले जाकर चिकित्सकों को दिखाया। तो डॉक्टरों ने नाजुक अंग पर टांका लगाकर वापस घर भेज दिया। लेकिन देर शाम को बच्चे का नाजुक अंग लगभग 75 प्रतिशत कट गया। जिसे देख परिवारीजन उसे लखनऊ स्थित एक निजी चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया।
