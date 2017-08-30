बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहिया पंचर होने से सामने से आ रहे ट्रक से भिड़ी रोडवेज बस, 12 यात्री घायल, तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 10:09 PM IST
रायबरेली के सतांव थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार देर रात बांदा-बहराइच राजमार्ग पर पहिया पंचर होने पर एक रोडवेज बस सामने से आ रहे ट्रक से भिड़ गई। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि दोनों वाहन टकराने के बाद खड्ड में जा घुसे। दोनों वाहनों के आगे के हिस्से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। हादसे में ट्रक चालक व क्लीनर और 10 यात्री घायल हो गए। बस यात्री दूसरे वाहन से गंतव्य को रवाना हो गए, जबकि चालक-क्लीनर को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। पुलिस ने पहुंचकर घटना की जांच की।
