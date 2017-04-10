बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सामने आई 'मोगली गर्ल' की सच्चाई, पढ़ें- क्या है पूरी कहानी
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 12:40 PM IST
अपनी अजीबोगरीब हरकतों के चलते तरह-तरह की चर्चाओं में रही ‘वनदुर्गा’ जंगली नहीं, बल्कि आम इंसान है। वह जौनपुर जिले के मुंगरा बादशाहपुर इलाके के कमलापुर गांव की रहने वाली है। पिछले साल 28 मार्च को अलीजा घर के सामने से खेलते हुए लापता हो गई थी। मंदबुद्धि अलीजा की हरकतों को लेकर उसे लेकर लोगों में तरह-तरह की चर्चा रही। उसे ‘मोगली गर्ल’ ‘जंगल गर्ल’ और ‘वनदुर्गा’ तक कहा जाने लगा।
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
