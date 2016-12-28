बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुल्तानपुर: घने कोहरे में आपस में भिड़े तेज रफ्तार ट्रक, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
truck accident in sultanpur
{"_id":"58634f1b4f1c1b445ceeaf8e","slug":"truck-accident-in-sultanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0918\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u200c\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 11:05 AM IST
सुल्तानपुर में घने कोहरे के चलते दो ट्रकों की आपस में जबरदस्त टक्कर हो गई। इस हादसे में दोनों ट्रकों के ड्राइवरों की हालत गंभीर है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 # 2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58638de94f1c1b741aeec8ba","slug":"sp-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940# 1","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586365fc4f1c1b7675eec3c5","slug":"aamir-khan-movie-dangal-real-daughter-geeta-phogat-told-about-a-wish-related-to-husband-pawan-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5863452f4f1c1b425ceeaf0f","slug":"ajmer-sealdah-accident-helpline-number-number","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0930-\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0932\u0926\u093e\u0939 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586101b44f1c1b8259eeb573","slug":"bikers-died-in-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0902\u0921\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5860bb3d4f1c1b8740eeb98c","slug":"bike-rider-met-with-brutal-accident-in-barabanki","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094c \u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0918\u093f\u0938\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5854cbf34f1c1bd20964a62d","slug":"many-school-kids-died-in-accident-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u200c\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0908 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top