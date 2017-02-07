बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ के रोचक मुकाबले में इन उम्मीदवारों का होगा आमना-सामना
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 03:24 PM IST
राजधानी का चुनावी परिदृश्य इस बार काफी दिलचस्प होगा। लड़ाई पार्टियों व प्रत्याशियों की जीत-हार से ज्यादा विरासत की जंग में तब्दील होती जा रही है। कहीं सियासी परिवारों के उत्तराधिकारियों के बीच प्रतिष्ठा बचाने के लिए वर्चस्व की लड़ाई है तो कहीं नए सियासी कुनबे अपने पैर जमाने की कोशिश में जुटे दिखाई दे रहे हैं। लखनऊ शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र को मिलाकर कुल नौ सीटों में छह पर नेताओं के घर-परिवार के लोग चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। प्रत्याशियों की बात करें तो आठ उम्मीदवार किसी सियासी घराने या अलग-अलग पार्टियों के प्रमुख नेताओं के परिवार के हैं। इनमें छह भाजपा से हैं। प्रदेश सरकार के तीन मंत्रियों अभिषेक मिश्र, शारदा प्रताप शुक्ल और रविदास मेहरोत्रा के मैदान में होने से मुकाबला और भी रोचक मोड़ लेता दिखाई दे रहा है।
