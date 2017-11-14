Download App
विश्व मधुमेह दिवस: डायबिटीज को हराने के लिए लखनऊवासियों ने की वॉक

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 12:02 PM IST
The Amar ujala foundation organized a walk on world diabetes day

मधुमेह से बचाव को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए 14 नवंबर को विश्व मधुमेह दिवस मनाया गया। इस मौके पर राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन, जैन हॉस्पिटल, महावीर शिक्षण संस्थान और अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन के साथ डायबिटीज वॉक का आयोजित किया गया।

amar ujala foundation world diabetes day up news in hindi lucknow news

