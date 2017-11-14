बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विश्व मधुमेह दिवस: डायबिटीज को हराने के लिए लखनऊवासियों ने की वॉक
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 12:02 PM IST
मधुमेह से बचाव को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए 14 नवंबर को विश्व मधुमेह दिवस मनाया गया। इस मौके पर राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन, जैन हॉस्पिटल, महावीर शिक्षण संस्थान और अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन के साथ डायबिटीज वॉक का आयोजित किया गया।
