बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या आपने पढ़ा अखिलेश को साइकिल मिलने के बाद लालू के बेटे का ट्वीट?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
tejaswi yadav tweets in favour of akhilesh
{"_id":"587de1a94f1c1bdc30efe699","slug":"tejaswi-yadav-tweets-in-favour-of-akhilesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 04:04 PM IST
चुनाव आयोग ने जैसे ही अखिलेश यादव के पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया, अखिलेश यादव ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर ट्रेंड करने लगे। कुछ ने अखिलेश के पक्ष में ट्वीट किए कुछ ने विपक्ष में लेकिन ये सिलसिला अगले दिन तक चलता रहा। आगे देखें लालू के बेटे ने क्या ट्वीट किया...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587c72c04f1c1b3603efebf4","slug":"bjp-releases-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 149 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cc65d4f1c1b3403efed77","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-important-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b-\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cca524f1c1b3603efeea2","slug":"the-license-or-rc-have-forgotten-its-fine-know-how","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092f\u093e \u0906\u0930\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587db9ee4f1c1b3703eff68c","slug":"relation-with-my-father-can-never-be-broken-says-akhilesh","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0906\u091c \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587dc8794f1c1b700deff52a","slug":"ghulam-nabi-confirms-congress-alliance-with-sp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0928\u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u091f\u200c\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cc5f34f1c1b3503efee2a","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-gets-cycle","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e: \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587c78f94f1c1b3403efeb2a","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-meets-shivpal-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0940\u091f\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top