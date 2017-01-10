बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिस ने बरामद किए 9000 कछुए, कीमत उड़ा देगी होश
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 07:01 PM IST
अमेठी के गौरीगंज इलाके में 115 बोरों में करीब नौ हजार कछुए बरामद हुए। बाजार में इन कछुओं की कीमत करीब 90 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है।
