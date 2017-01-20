बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पांच साल का बच्चा बताने लगा पत्नी-बच्चों के नाम, कहा 10 साल रहा भगवान के घर
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:46 AM IST
पुनर्जन्म एक ऐसा विषय है जिसे कोई माने या न माने पर इससे जुड़ी कहानियां सबका ध्यान आकर्षित करती हैं। वैज्ञानिक इस बात को भले ही नकारें लेकिन श्रावस्ती के शिवबालकपुरवा के एक पांच साल के बच्चे के पिछले जन्म की कहानी चर्चा में हैं। (आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें बच्चे का वीडियो)
(अमर उजाला किसी भी तरह के अंधविश्वास का समर्थन नहीं करता है, ये कहानी बच्चे की बताई बातों और गांव में चर्चा पर आधारित है)
