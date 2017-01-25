बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुलायम दिलाएंगे अखिलेश को वोट, शिवपाल सपा के स्टार प्रचारक भी नहीं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
sp releases campaigners list vidhan sabha list
{"_id":"588742434f1c1ba333cf4af3","slug":"sp-releases-campaigners-list-vidhan-sabha-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u094b\u091f, \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 01:07 AM IST
पहले मंत्री और फिर सपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद से हटाए गए शिवपाल सिंह यादव अब विधानसभा चुनाव में पार्टी के स्टार प्रचारक भी नहीं रहेंगे। पार्टी महासचिव रामगोपाल यादव ने चुनाव आयोग को 40 स्टार प्रचारकों की जो सूची भेजी है, उसमें मुलायम सिंह के अलावा उनके परिवार से सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव, महासचिव रामगोपाल यादव, सांसद डिम्पल यादव, धर्मेन्द्र यादव, अक्षय यादव और तेज प्रताप के नाम हैं। शिवपाल को इससे दरकिनार कर दिया गया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588743ac4f1c1bde3bcf3bd6","slug":"bjp-releases-one-more-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884a35d4f1c1b6f35efe982","slug":"bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 155 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5887a8dd4f1c1b5c02cf567a","slug":"notifications-issues-for-third-phase-of-up-election","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0938\u0942\u091a\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, 19 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588783984f1c1b5c02cf5084","slug":"issues-over-seats-distribution-sp-and-congress-alliance","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092a\u091f\u0915, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 '\u0939\u094b\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58872daa4f1c1bde3bcf3b72","slug":"congress-releases-star-campaigners-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 40 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588706a84f1c1beb37cf3f10","slug":"akhilesh-first-election-rally-in-sultanpur","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top