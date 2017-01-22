बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Video: सपा विधायक की पत्नी की गुंडई, स्कूटी को टक्कर मार कर बोली- मरी तो नहीं ना!
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 01:45 AM IST
‘कार को हाथ मत लगाना। तुम्हारे जैसे पुलिसवाले मेरे घर में पानी भरते हैं।’ शनिवार दोपहर सिकंदरबाग चौराहे पर कार सवार महिला ने ट्रैफिक दरोगा हरेंद्र पासवान को कुछ इसी अंदाज में धमकाया। खुद को सुल्तानपुर के एक विधायक की पत्नी बताते हुए उसने कहा, ‘दो मिनट में वर्दी उतरवा दूंगी।’ इसके बाद वह कार लेकर आगे बढ़ी और ट्रैफिक संचालन में लगी उम्मीद संस्था की वीरांगना शैल तिवारी का पैर कुचल दिया। महिला ने कई गाड़ियों को टक्कर मारी।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
