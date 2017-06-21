आपका शहर Close

सपाइयों ने 'साइकिल योग' कर भाजपा को दिया जवाब, तस्वीरें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 09:15 PM IST
SP leaders do cycle rally in Lucknow on Yoga Day.

सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुधवार को पर्यावरण व स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूकता के लिए राजधानी लखनऊ समेत प्रदेश भर में साइकिल रैलियां निकालीं। सपा का दावा है कि साइकिल यात्राओं में एक लाख से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ताओं ने हिस्सा लिया है।

