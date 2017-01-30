बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी की इस हाईप्रोफाइल सीट पर सपा ने घोषित किया प्रत्याशी
Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 10:24 PM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी ने लखनऊ की सरोजिनीनगर सीट से अपने प्रत्याशी की घोषणा कर दी है। इस सीट पर पार्टी ने समाजवादी युवजन सभा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव अनुराग यादव को उतारा है।
पहले इस सीट से मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के चुनाव लड़ने पर कयास लगाए जा रहे थे। हालांकि, अखिलेश ने खुद ही स्पष्ट कर दिया कि वह चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे।
अखिलेश यादव 2018 तक विधान परिषद के सदस्य हैं। उनके झांसी जिले से भी चुनावी मैदान में उतरने पर भी कयास लगाए जा रहे थे।
