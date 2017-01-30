आपका शहर Close

यूपी की इस हाईप्रोफाइल सीट पर सपा ने घोषित किया प्रत्याशी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 10:24 PM IST
SP declares its candidates from sarojini nagar seat.

समाजवादी पार्टी ने लखनऊ की सरोजिनीनगर सीट से अपने प्रत्याशी की घोषणा कर दी है। इस सीट पर पार्टी ने समाजवादी युवजन सभा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव अनुराग यादव को उतारा है।

पहले इस सीट से मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के चुनाव लड़ने पर कयास लगाए जा रहे थे। हालांकि, अखिलेश ने खुद ही स्पष्ट कर दिया कि वह चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे।

अखिलेश यादव 2018 तक विधान परिषद के सदस्य हैं। उनके झांसी जिले से भी चुनावी मैदान में उतरने पर भी कयास लगाए जा रहे थे।

गठबंधन की गांठ

सपा की कांग्रेस से दोस्ती नामंजूर, नहीं करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार: मुलायम

mulayam says I will not go anywhere to campaign for SP cong alliance.

