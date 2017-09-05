बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मेट्रो शुभारंभ पर सपाइयों का हंगामा, अखिलेश के पोस्टर लगाए, नारेबाजी की, कई गिरफ्तार
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:29 PM IST
लखनऊ मेट्रो के उद्घाटन के मौके पर सपाइयों ने जगह-जगह हंगामा किया और योगी सरकार को निशाने पर लिया। सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने लखनऊ मेट्रो का क्रेडिट पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव को देते हुए ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में अखिलेश के पोस्टर लगाए और नारे बाजी की। कार्यकर्ताओं को मानक नगर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया और थाने ले गई।
