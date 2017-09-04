बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ मेट्रो पर घमासान, इनॉगरेशन के एक दिन पहले सपाइयों ने स्टेशनों पर किया 'कब्जा', तस्वीरें
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 09:15 PM IST
लखनऊ मेट्रो के इनॉगरेशन के एक दिन पहले सोमवार को सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने शहर के मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर जाकर पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव की जय-जयकार की और लखनऊवासियों को मेट्रो की सौगात देने पर धन्यवाद दिया। उन्होंने इनॉगरेशन की खुशी जाहिर करते हुए एक दूसरे को लड्डू भी खिलाए। वो काफी देर तक मेट्रो के अलग-अलग स्टेशनों पर रहे।
