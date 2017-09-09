बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देश के लाल को नम आखों से विदाई, बेसुध हुए परिजन, सीएम को बुलाने पर अड़े ग्रामीण, तस्वीरें...
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 12:23 PM IST
जम्मू के अखनूर सेक्टर में तैनात जवान अजय पाल सिंह की मौत के बाद उनका पार्थिव शव आज सुबह उसके गांव फतेहपुर मोह लिया लाया गया। शव के आते ही गांव में कोहराम मच गया। जिसे खबर मिली वह उनके घर की ओर दौड़ पड़ा। जम्मू-कश्मीर के अखनूर सेक्टर में तैनात अजयपाल सिंह की शुक्रवार को गोली लगने से मौत हो गई थी।
