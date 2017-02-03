बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चाचा शिवपाल ने इशारों में मारा अखिलेश को ताना, पढ़ें क्या कहा
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 02:47 PM IST
शिवपाल यादव ने जसवंत नगर विधानसभा सीट के बसरेहर गांवों के तूफानी दौरे में इशारों ही इशारों में सीएम अखिलेश यादव पर निशाना साधा।
