अखिलेश के पक्ष में आए शिवपाल के बेटे, जानें क्या कहा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 01:13 AM IST
shivpal son supports akhilesh yadav.

सीएम अखिलेश यादव के पक्ष में बुधवार को शिवपाल यादव के बेटे आदित्य यादव भी आ गए हैं।

