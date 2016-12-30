बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश की लिस्ट के जवाब में शिवपाल ने जारी की 68 प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट, देखें
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 12:55 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव द्वारा 235 प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी करने के बाद उनके जवाब में शिवपाल यादव ने भी 68 प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है।
इसके पहले बुधवार को सपा सुप्रीमो मुलायम सिंह यादव ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर 325 प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी की थी। (यहां देखें लिस्ट...)
