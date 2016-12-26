बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी में सात आईपीएस, सात पीसीएस व एक आइएएस के तबादले
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
seven IPS transferred in UP.
{"_id":"586123ec4f1c1b8840eebca7","slug":"seven-ips-transferred-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938, \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0935 \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u0907\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 08:37 PM IST
यूपी सरकार ने सोमवार शाम सात आईपीएस, सात पीसीएस व एक आईएएस का तबादला कर दिया। आगे देखें लिस्ट...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585953854f1c1b1f64e39dc7","slug":"500-rupee-note-wet-in-rain-water-and-mahatma-gandhi-picture-missed-colour-changed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 500 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"585d49334f1c1b3d77e392fc","slug":"25-asp-transferred-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 25 \u090f\u0921\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u0932 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585c003c4f1c1b8e03e3ae5c","slug":"nine-pps-officers-transferred-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58581d1a4f1c1b774fe394b0","slug":"17-dsp-transferred-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932, 17 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58500c124f1c1bad5d649a56","slug":"10-ips-transferred-in-uttar-prdesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10 \u0905\u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 13 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top