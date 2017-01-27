आपका शहर Close

यूपी चुनाव के लिए सपा ने जारी की प्रत्याशियों की एक और लिस्ट, देखें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 10:02 PM IST
Samajwadi party declares its candidates for UP election.

यूपी चुनाव के लिए समाजवादी पार्टी ने प्रत्याशियों की एक और लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। देखें, किसे मिला टिकट-

भाजपा में घमासान

बनारस में केशव प्रसाद मौर्य का भारी विरोध, लगे मुर्दाबाद के नारे

Varanasi BJP workers shouted slogans against Keshav Prasad

