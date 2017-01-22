आपका शहर Close

यूपी चुनाव के लिए रालोद ने जारी की प्रत्याशियों की तीसरी लिस्ट

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 08:38 PM IST
RLD releases third list for UP election.

यूपी चुनाव के लिए राष्ट्रीय लोकदल ने 18 प्रत्याशियों की तीसरी लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। रालोद ने चुनाव के लिए सपा-कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन में शामिल होने की भी कोशिश की थी और पार्टी ने 25-30 सीटों की डिमांड की थी, मांगें न पूरी होने पर रालोद ने अलग रास्ता चुना।

