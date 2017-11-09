बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाइकिंग का जुनून बाइक पर ही हुआ खत्म, ऋषभ की फेसबुक वॉल पर हर कोई स्तब्ध
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:40 AM IST
लोहिया पथ ओवर ब्रिज पर बुधवार रात हुए हादसे में ऋषभ शंखधर की मौत से देश भर में फैले उसके दोस्त स्तब्ध हैं।ऋषभ की मौत की खबर जिसे भी मिली उसे यकींन नहीं हुआ।लोग इस बात से ज्यादा हैरान है कि ऋषभ की मौत एक एक्सीडेंट में हुई। बुलेट के शौकीन ऋषभ ने देश के कई राज्यों की सैर अपनी बुलेट पर ही की। यही वजह है कि उसके दोस्तों का दायरा पूरे देश में बना हुआ है।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
