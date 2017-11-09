Download App
बाइकिंग का जुनून बाइक पर ही हुआ खत्म, ऋषभ की फेसबुक वॉल पर हर कोई स्तब्‍ध

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:40 AM IST
rishabh death in accident in lucknow

लोहिया पथ ओवर ब्रिज पर बुधवार रात हुए हादसे में ऋषभ शंखधर की मौत से देश भर में फैले उसके दोस्त स्तब्‍ध हैं।ऋषभ की मौत की खबर जिसे भी मिली उसे यकींन नहीं हुआ।लोग इस बात से ज्यादा हैरान है कि ऋषभ की मौत एक एक्सीडेंट में हुई। बुलेट के शौकीन ऋषभ ने देश के कई राज्यों की सैर अपनी बुलेट पर ही की। यही वजह है कि उसके दोस्तों का दायरा पूरे देश में बना हुआ है।

