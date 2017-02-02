आपका शहर Close

घर खरीदना आसान तो किसी को बड़ी राहत, जानें- बजट पर क्या कहती है जनता

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:08 AM IST
reaction on union budget.

बजट का इंतजार था। इंतजार इसलिए भी कि उम्मीदों की प्याली में नोटबंदी के बाद की परेशानियों के 'कसैले स्वाद' को भुला देगी। नई ताजगी... नया उत्साह होगा। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कोशिशें भी कीं। कम आमदनी वालों को आयकर की छूट की सीमा को तीन लाख कर दिया।

पांच लाख की आय पर टैक्स की दर आधी कर दी। नोटबंदी के बाद से ग्राहक को तरस रहे रियल एस्टेट सेक्टर को बूस्टर डोज भी देने की कोशिश की। पर उम्मीद की प्याली में भी कुछ कमी रह गई। लोगों का कहना है कि थोड़ी चीनी कम है...। बैलेंस तो बनाया गया पर नोटबंदी का असर झेल रहे लोगों को तो कुछ ज्यादा ही मिठास की आस थी। जानिए हर वर्ग की उम्मीदें और उनकी उम्मीदों पर कितना खरा उतरा यह बजट-

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

