बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
घर खरीदना आसान तो किसी को बड़ी राहत, जानें- बजट पर क्या कहती है जनता
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
reaction on union budget.
{"_id":"589244334f1c1b7c3de83801","slug":"reaction-on-union-budget","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:08 AM IST
बजट का इंतजार था। इंतजार इसलिए भी कि उम्मीदों की प्याली में नोटबंदी के बाद की परेशानियों के 'कसैले स्वाद' को भुला देगी। नई ताजगी... नया उत्साह होगा। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कोशिशें भी कीं। कम आमदनी वालों को आयकर की छूट की सीमा को तीन लाख कर दिया।
पांच लाख की आय पर टैक्स की दर आधी कर दी। नोटबंदी के बाद से ग्राहक को तरस रहे रियल एस्टेट सेक्टर को बूस्टर डोज भी देने की कोशिश की। पर उम्मीद की प्याली में भी कुछ कमी रह गई। लोगों का कहना है कि थोड़ी चीनी कम है...। बैलेंस तो बनाया गया पर नोटबंदी का असर झेल रहे लोगों को तो कुछ ज्यादा ही मिठास की आस थी। जानिए हर वर्ग की उम्मीदें और उनकी उम्मीदों पर कितना खरा उतरा यह बजट-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58921b814f1c1bf13ee807e2","slug":"team-india-yuzvendra-chahal-india-vs-england-3rd-t-20","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930 '\u092f\u091c\u0941\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091a\u0939\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891c9874f1c1b5a42e8009f","slug":"miracle-in-the-time-of-kedarnath-disaster-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5891c6254f1c1bc24ee810a9","slug":"mulayam-singh-says-my-blessings-are-with-congress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891871a4f1c1bc24ee80d60","slug":"women-tried-to-commit-suicide-infront-of-lucknow-vidhan-bhawan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u200c\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092d\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 4 \u092e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u200c\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0947\u0932 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0932 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top