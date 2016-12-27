बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हमदर्दी जताने घर आए कारागार मंत्री की बात पर भड़की सारा की मां
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
ramuvalia meets sara singh's mother.
{"_id":"586167ed4f1c1b2a41eec0ef","slug":"ramuvalia-meets-sara-singh-s-mother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 12:27 AM IST
सारा के प्रति हमदर्दी जताने गए कारागार मंत्री रामू वालिया ने उसकी मां सीमा सिंह से किसी राजनीतिक पार्टी के संपर्क में न रहने की बात कहकर उन्हें भड़का दिया। सीमा सिंह ने कहा कि कारागार मंत्री हमदर्दी जताने आए थे। ऐसे में उन्हें राजनीतिक बातें नहीं करनी चाहिए थीं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585953854f1c1b1f64e39dc7","slug":"500-rupee-note-wet-in-rain-water-and-mahatma-gandhi-picture-missed-colour-changed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 500 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586151264f1c1b2a41eebd72","slug":"police-found-15-lakh-rupees-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0916\u0940\u0930\u093e, \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5860d9e94f1c1b8640eeb897","slug":"occultist-burnt-his-wife-for-dowry-in-gonda","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585f8f084f1c1b8840eeaf97","slug":"a-servant-murdered-engineer-s-wife","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0940\u091f-\u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585f9a794f1c1b2a41eeb03a","slug":"police-caught-child-rape-accused","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top