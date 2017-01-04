आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

मायावती के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ सकती हैं आइटम गर्ल राखी सावंत

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 09:59 AM IST
Rakhi sawant may be projected in front of mayawati in UP election.

यूपी के विधानसभा चुनाव में बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती के खिलाफ रिपब्लिन पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया (ए) मशहूर आइटम गर्ल राखी सावंत चुनाव लड़ सकती हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

up news in hindi mayawati

सपा का 'दंगल'

तीन घंटे मंथन करते रहे मुलायम-अख‌िलेश, रामगोपाल बोले-अब सुलह नहीं

samajwadi feud latest update

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

...और देखते ही देखते देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में आतंकवादियों ने हाईजैक कर ली बस!

mock drill of terrorist attack and insurgent operation by security forces in delhi
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586b52e04f1c1b943a1588a8","slug":"three-daughters-of-rohtak-farmer-apointed-lieutenant-in-indian-army-amazing-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 3 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

किसान पिता की 3 बेटियां और तीनों ही बनीं लेफ्टिनेंट, दिलचस्प कहानी

three daughters of rohtak farmer apointed lieutenant in indian army, amazing success story
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"58286d1a4f1c1b7304b39b2b","slug":"mayawati-says-pm-modi-is-trying-to-blackmail-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915\u092e\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

मायावती का हमला, भावनात्मक रूप से जनता को ब्लैकमेल कर रहे हैं पीएम मोदी

mayawati says PM modi is trying to blackmail people.
  • रविवार, 13 नवंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5824e63a4f1c1b8553b3ace6","slug":"mayawati-and-mulayam-target-pm-modi-on-black-money-issue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u0905\u0930\u0947! \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u092e\u0930\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58240e5e4f1c1bf47eb3a0c0","slug":"bsp-supremo-mayawati-press-conference-in-lucknow","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0918\u094b\u0937\u200c\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u200c\u093f\u0915 \u0907\u092e\u0930\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

बड़े नोटों की रोक पर भड़कीं माया, बोलीं- मोदी ने लगाई अघोष‌ित आर्थ‌िक इमरजेंसी

bsp supremo mayawati press conference in lucknow
  • शुक्रवार, 11 नवंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58236f4c4f1c1bf77eb39c20","slug":"bsp-leaders-reach-office-with-bags-and-briefcase","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092b\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092d\u0930\u0915\u0930 100 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0911\u092b\u200c\u093f\u0938, \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

ब्रीफकेस भरकर 100 गाड़‌ियां पहुंची बसपा ऑफ‌िस, द‌िखा ये नजारा, तस्वीरें

BSP leaders reach office with bags and briefcase.
  • गुरुवार, 10 नवंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

500 करोड़ के क्लब में 'दंगल' की एंट्री, टॉप 5 लिस्ट में सिर्फ आमिर-सलमान का कब्जा

500 करोड़ के क्लब में 'दंगल' की एंट्री, टॉप 5 लिस्ट में सिर्फ आमिर-सलमान का कब्जा

भारी खाना खाने के बाद पचाने में होती है दिक्कत, ये टिप्स करेंगे समाधान

भारी खाना खाने के बाद पचाने में होती है दिक्कत, ये टिप्स करेंगे समाधान

पेटीएम और भीम एप में अंतर, जानिए कौन है ज्यादा बेहतर

पेटीएम और भीम एप में अंतर, जानिए कौन है ज्यादा बेहतर

﻿