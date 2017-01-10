बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महरूम इमाम के परिजनों को सांत्वना देने पहुंचे मुलायम और राज बब्बर
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 01:08 PM IST
मुलायम सिंह यादव और यूपी कांग्रेस चीफ राज बब्बर मंगलवार को टीले वाली मस्जिद पहुंचे। सोमवार को मस्जिद के इमाम मौलाना फजलुर्रहमान वायजी नदवी का पीजीआई में इंतकाल हो गया था। मुलायम और राज बब्बर ने उनके परिजनों से मुलाकात कर सांत्वना दी।
