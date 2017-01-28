बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अवध में झमाझम बारिश व ओले से किसान परेशान, तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 01:34 AM IST
मौसम में अचानक आए बदलाव की वजह से पूरे प्रदेश में झमाझम बारिश हुई। बृहस्पतिवार देर रात शुरू हुई बारिश शुक्रवार दोपहर तक होती रही। अवध के जिलों सुल्तानपुर, अमेठी, बहराइच, अंबेडकरनगर में तो ओले भी गिरे। ओले पड़ने से किसानों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। बहराइच में बिजली गिरने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। कई जगह गरज-चमक के साथ 30 किमी से अधिक की रफ्तार से आंधी भी चली। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक शनिवार दोपहर बाद मौसम सामान्य होना शुरू हो जाएगा।
