बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी चुनाव से पहले भाजपा में टिकट को लेकर हंगामा, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का घेराव, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
protest by BJP activists in Lucknow.
{"_id":"5888ca774f1c1b3e0fcf46a2","slug":"protest-by-bjp-activists-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 10:30 PM IST
भाजपा में टिकटों के वितरण को लेकर विरोध बढ़ता जा रहा है। अभी तक अलग-अलग जिलों में विरोध हो रहा था। बुधवार को कई जिलों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा मुख्यालय पहुंचकर भी धरना दिया व प्रदर्शन किया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588869594f1c1ba333cf58b4","slug":"interesting-facts-about-abu-dhabi-prince-nahyan-who-is-chief-guest-of-india-in-26-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 '\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5888ce634f1c1bbd7ecf5df9","slug":"congress-candidate-list-for-up-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588873964f1c1b476fcf441c","slug":"protest-against-bjp-candidate-uma-shankar-pandey-in-sultanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 131 \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5888a5a24f1c1b9e7dcf469b","slug":"keshav-maurya-attacks-on-akhilesh-yadav-for-backing-gaytri-prajapati","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u092f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u200c\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588725b04f1c1b403fcf49c8","slug":"samajwadi-party-candidates-for-lucknow-in-vidhan-sabha-election","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"... \u0924\u094b \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5888489c4f1c1b476fcf4207","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-lakhimpur-kheri-rally","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930\u0915\u0941\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930: \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top