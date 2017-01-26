आपका शहर Close

टिकट को लेकर यूपी में बवाल, भाजपा के 131 पदाधिकारियों ने भेजा इस्तीफा

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, सुल्तानपुर

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:01 AM IST
protest against bjp candidate uma shankar pandey in sultanpur

उत्तरप्रदेश के विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा से उतारे गए प्रत्याशियों के विरोध में गौरीगंज में तीसरे दिन भी बवाल हुआ। 

