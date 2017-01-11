आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

रुपये मिलने की उम्मीद में बेकाबू हुई भीड़, बंद करना पड़ा डाकघर

+बाद में पढ़ें

नीरज‘अंबुज’/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 02:15 PM IST
post office closed in lucknow due to rumours

अफवाह के चलते चौक डाकघर में उमड़ी भीड़ मंगलवार को बेकाबू हो गई। सोमवार के बाद मंगलवार को भी सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग फॉर्म जमा करने चौक डाकघर पहुंचे, जिसे संभालना डाक  कर्मचारियों के लिए मुश्किल हो गया। मजबूरन डाकघर के गेट बंद करने पड़े। लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा काटा। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पुलिस भी पहुंची, लेकिन उसके जाते ही स्थिति फिर से बेकाबू हो गई और देर शाम तक अफरातफरी की स्थिति बनी रही। पिछले दिनों चौक में यह अफवाह फैला दी गई कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी खातों में एक-एक लाख रुपये भेज रहे हैं। इसके बाद चौक डाकघर पर प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष से आर्थिक मदद और ‘बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ’ के फॉर्म में अपने खातों की डिटेल भरकर पीएम को भेजने वालों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

beti bachao up news in hindi

'आप' का चुनावी दांव

पंजाब में आप के सीएम उम्मीदवार होंगे केजरीवाल: सिसोदिया

manish sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm candidate in mohali rally

Most Viewed

तेजबहादुर के वायरल वीडियो पर बोली पत्नीं- भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों की कार्रवाई का डर नहीं

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav raised questionson on bsf food, wife statement
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाएं, हर महीने 1000 जमा कराएं, देखिए फायदा

open bank account and deposit 1000 rupee every month under sukanya samriddhi yojana
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शिमला-मनाली आ रहे हैं तो पहले देख लें ये तस्वीरें, फिर ही लें फैसला

slipping and sliding on snow in queen of the hills shimla
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

कमीशन लेकर काले धन को सफेद करने का गोरखधंधा कर रहे हैं डाककर्मी

joint raid in lucknow alambagh post office
  • मंगलवार, 22 नवंबर 2016
  • +

अब पासपोर्ट बनवाने के लिए पोस्ट ऑफिस में करें आवेदन

now apply for passport in post office
  • गुरुवार, 17 नवंबर 2016
  • +

करेंसी बदलने के लिए लाइन में लगे लोगों के सामने ही हुआ 'खेल', हंगामा

costumers turned angry after waitng for long in post office during currency change.
  • बुधवार, 16 नवंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

﻿