बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रुपये मिलने की उम्मीद में बेकाबू हुई भीड़, बंद करना पड़ा डाकघर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
post office closed in lucknow due to rumours
{"_id":"5875e9f94f1c1bab78ba833e","slug":"post-office-closed-in-lucknow-due-to-rumours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 02:15 PM IST
अफवाह के चलते चौक डाकघर में उमड़ी भीड़ मंगलवार को बेकाबू हो गई। सोमवार के बाद मंगलवार को भी सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग फॉर्म जमा करने चौक डाकघर पहुंचे, जिसे संभालना डाक कर्मचारियों के लिए मुश्किल हो गया। मजबूरन डाकघर के गेट बंद करने पड़े। लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा काटा। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पुलिस भी पहुंची, लेकिन उसके जाते ही स्थिति फिर से बेकाबू हो गई और देर शाम तक अफरातफरी की स्थिति बनी रही। पिछले दिनों चौक में यह अफवाह फैला दी गई कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी खातों में एक-एक लाख रुपये भेज रहे हैं। इसके बाद चौक डाकघर पर प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष से आर्थिक मदद और ‘बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ’ के फॉर्म में अपने खातों की डिटेल भरकर पीएम को भेजने वालों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587518e14f1c1b1629ba9b50","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-yadav-raised-questionson-on-bsf-food-wife-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940\u0902- \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5873b5d94f1c1ba16bba7f17","slug":"slipping-and-sliding-on-snow-in-queen-of-the-hills-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e-\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5833ec794f1c1b2b2513aed9","slug":"joint-raid-in-lucknow-alambagh-post-office","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0940\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0927\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5833651e4f1c1bb404b3a908","slug":"post-office-employees-converting-money-from-black-into-white-get-caught","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0940\u0936\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0927\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u090f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"582d532f4f1c1b7c229000a6","slug":"now-apply-for-passport-in-post-office","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"582c5c2b4f1c1b61368ff975","slug":"costumers-turned-angry-after-waitng-for-long-in-post-office-during-currency-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 '\u0916\u0947\u0932', \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top