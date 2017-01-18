आपका शहर Close

यह ढाबा नहीं, लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी के हॉस्टल का है नजारा

ब्यूरो/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 01:00 PM IST
poor condition of lucknow university mess

एलयू के हॉस्टल में स्टूडेंट्स बदतर हालात में रह रहे हैं और उनका खाना भीषण गंदगी के बीच पक रहा है। मंगलवार को कुलपति प्रो. एसपी सिंह ने बीरबल साहनी, एलबीएस, सुभाष और आचार्य नरेंद्र देव छात्रावास का निरीक्षण किया। भीषण गंदगी में खाना बनते देखकर उन्होंने व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने को कहा। 

﻿