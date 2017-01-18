बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यह ढाबा नहीं, लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी के हॉस्टल का है नजारा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
poor condition of lucknow university mess
{"_id":"587f195e4f1c1b3403f00639","slug":"poor-condition-of-lucknow-university-mess","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u0922\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 01:00 PM IST
एलयू के हॉस्टल में स्टूडेंट्स बदतर हालात में रह रहे हैं और उनका खाना भीषण गंदगी के बीच पक रहा है। मंगलवार को कुलपति प्रो. एसपी सिंह ने बीरबल साहनी, एलबीएस, सुभाष और आचार्य नरेंद्र देव छात्रावास का निरीक्षण किया। भीषण गंदगी में खाना बनते देखकर उन्होंने व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने को कहा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587c72c04f1c1b3603efebf4","slug":"bjp-releases-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 149 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cc65d4f1c1b3403efed77","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-important-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b-\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587cca524f1c1b3603efeea2","slug":"the-license-or-rc-have-forgotten-its-fine-know-how","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092f\u093e \u0906\u0930\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587dd0794f1c1b3803eff790","slug":"important-news-for-research-students-in-lucknow-university","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u2018\u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093e\u092f\u0930\u2019 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0932\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5879c0cd4f1c1b1729bac729","slug":"lucknow-university-convocation-starts","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092f\u0942\u0928\u200c\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u200c\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5877413c4f1c1b922bba90ef","slug":"wi-fi-facility-to-be-start-in-all-govt-colleges","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0908-\u092b\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5875ff6e4f1c1b1729baa26c","slug":"lucknow-university-website","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092d\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u200c\u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top