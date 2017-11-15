बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डांसरों संग मस्त हुए पुलिसवाले, लगाए ठुमके और फिर तार-तार कर दी वर्दी की मर्यादा, तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 08:50 PM IST
अपनी कार्यशैली को लेकर अक्सर चर्चा में रहने वाली पुलिस कब मस्त हो जाए, इसका कोई भरोसा नहीं है तभी तो एक कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे पुलिस कर्मी नर्तकी का डांस देख खुद को रोक नहीं पाए। पुलिस कर्मियों ने नर्तकी संग ठुमके लगाते हुए नोट उड़ाए। खाकी के ठुमके का यह वीडियो जब वायरल हुआ तो विभागीय अधिकारियों के पसीने छूट गए। एसपी ने मामले की मामले की जांच सीओ को सौंप दी है। एक सिपाही को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है।
