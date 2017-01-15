बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी चुनाव के लिए इकट्ठा किया बमों का जखीरा, बरामद, एक गिरफ्तार
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 05:20 PM IST
यूपी के गोंडा जिले के कटरा थाना क्षेत्र के मोहम्मदपुर गांव में शनिवार को पुलिस की स्पेशल टीम ने छापेमारी कर 1113 देशी बम व करीब 10 किलोग्राम देशी विस्फोटक बरामद किया है। मामले में एक युवक को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
