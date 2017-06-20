बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस महिला की बातों पर खिलखिलाकर हंस पड़े पीएम मोदी, जानें- क्या कहा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
PM Modi gave certificate to beneficiaries of pradhanmanti awas yojna.
{"_id":"594933ab4f1c1b64708b4715","slug":"pm-modi-gave-certificate-to-beneficiaries-of-pradhanmanti-awas-yojna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0938 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 08:09 PM IST
पीएम मोदी लखनऊ में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लाभार्थियों को प्रमाण-पत्र दे रहे थे। इस दौरान एक महिला से हुई बातचीत का उन्होंने जिक्र अपने भाषण में किया। लाभार्थियों में एक महिला रामरती ने अपनी खुशी जाहिर की और अपने दिल की बातें पीएम मोदी से की।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593bb5334f1c1b8c6b9c8516","slug":"bjp-mp-kc-patel-honey-trap-case-ajay-pal-arrested-by-delhi-police-in-connection-with-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0935\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59490a954f1c1b105c8b4b18","slug":"narendra-modi-lucknow-visit-for-yoga-day","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u092a\u0925\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0940\u0920, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5948acf54f1c1b2c058b46ff","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-lucknow-visit-on-international-yoga-day","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u091c \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0928\u091f \u091f\u0941 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top