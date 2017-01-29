आपका शहर Close

रोड शो के दौरान कई बार 'परेशान' हुए राहुल-अखिलेश, देखें- दिलचस्प तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 10:59 PM IST
pics of rahul gandhi and akhilesh yadav road show.

सपा-कांग्रेस गठबंधन के बाद यूपी के सीएम अखिलेश यादव व कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने लखनऊ में रोड शो किया। इस दौरान उन्हें भारी जनसमर्थन मिला। (फोटो- अर्जुन साहू)

