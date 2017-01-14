बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लखनऊ में धूमधाम से मनाई गई लोहिड़ी, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
pics of lohiri celebration in Lucknow.
{"_id":"5879415d4f1c1b922bbaa669","slug":"pics-of-lohiri-celebration-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 02:36 AM IST
राजधानी लखनऊ में धूमधाम से लोहिड़ी का त्यौहार मनाया गया। इस मौके पर लोगों ने ढोल नगाड़े पर घंटों भांगड़ा किया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58790b054f1c1b5724ba7d18","slug":"nit-student-found-dead-in-snowfall-at-shikari-devi-live-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5878ac9f4f1c1bab78ba9dcd","slug":"two-student-dead-body-recovered-out-of-4-missing-nit-hamirpur-students","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 NIT \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091a \u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0935 \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58789a0c4f1c1b7840ba933d","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-yadav-sensation-claim-to-expose-scam-of-billions-of-ration-in-indian-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"587939e74f1c1b577fbabade","slug":"bjp-mp-and-sp-mla-may-be-behind-dr-bansal-murder","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u092c\u0902\u0938\u0932 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0935 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0908","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5879125b4f1c1b7c58baa62e","slug":"officers-meet-on-preprations-for-uttar-pradesh-election","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u091a\u0928 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58790c544f1c1b1729babfe7","slug":"police-caught-weapons-manufacturer-in-barabanki","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u2018\u0911\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930\u2019 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5879047b4f1c1b7c58baa45d","slug":"milkha-singh-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0947\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0916\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top