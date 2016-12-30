बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेटे का मुंडन कराने के लिए फोड़ी गुल्लक किया चंदा
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 03:33 PM IST
आठ नवंबर को लागू नोटबंदी ने लोगों की रोजमर्रा के साथ-साथ खास मौके की खुशियों को छीन लिया। हालांकि अब लोग मान रहे हैं कि पहले से स्थिति सुधर रही है। छोटे नोट के अलावा कार्ड से भुगतान का चलन लोगों को नोटबंदी के बाद कैश की कमी से पैदा हुई समस्या से बचा रहा है। नोटबंदी को लेकर राजधानी के लोगों का क्या सोचना है, इस बारे में अमर उजाला ने उनसे बातचीत की। लोगों ने नोटबंदी को तो सही ठहराया, लेकिन उनका कहना है कि केंद्र सरकार को लोगों को असुविधा से बचाने के लिए कई उपाय करने होंगे।
