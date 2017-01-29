बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आम बजट 2017: नोटबंदी के बाद ये हैं जनता की उम्मीदें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
people's expectations from union budget.
{"_id":"588d08a14f1c1bbb7ecf8125","slug":"people-s-expectations-from-union-budget","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e \u092c\u091c\u091f 2017: \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 02:40 AM IST
केंद्र सरकार अपना आम बजट एक फरवरी को पेश करने जा रही है। इससे पहले लोगों को बड़ी उम्मीद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और वित्तमंत्री अरूण जेटली से लगी हुई हैं। इसकी वजह हाल ही में देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को बेहतर करने और ब्लैकमनी पर अंकुश लगाने का दावा करके नोटबंदी जैसा फैसला लिया जाना रहा। बजट से सीधे तौर पर मध्यम वर्ग के परिवार पर सबसे ज्यादा असर होता है। इन परिवारों से बजट की उम्मीद जानने की कोशिश की गई। अलग-अलग वर्ग से लिए परिवारों की आम उम्मीदों को देखें तो लोग बच्चों की पढ़ाई, इलाज पर खर्च, बेहतर व समय की पाबंद रेलवे के अलावा आयकर में छूट की सीमा बढ़ाया जाना चाहते हैं। एक रिपोर्ट-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588c613a4f1c1b3e0fcf616e","slug":"amit-shah-releases-bjp-manifesto-for-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930: \u0932\u0948\u092a\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 70 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588c42824f1c1b380fcf619d","slug":"these-10-women-campaigners-can-spoil-political-scenario-in-up-assembly-elections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 10 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u093f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588cf0f84f1c1bbb7ecf8000","slug":"rld-releases-another-list-of-40-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 40 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588cfe294f1c1b004dcf425c","slug":"pv-sindhu-in-modi-badminton-final-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a: \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0921\u092e\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0927\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top