चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी में टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार से भड़के लोग, ऐसे थे रिएक्शन, तस्वीरें
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 11:14 PM IST
टीम इंडिया की चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में शर्मनाक हार पर क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों ने निराशा जाहिर की और टीवी़ फोड़ कर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया। हार के बाद लखनऊ के नाका चौराहे पर व्यापारियों ने टीवी फोड़ दिया।
