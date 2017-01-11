बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुलायम बोले- सब कुछ अखिलेश को दे दिया, फिर भी नहीं मान रहे वो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
Mulayam singh yadav in SP office.
{"_id":"58765be24f1c1b7c58ba878d","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-in-sp-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0938\u092c \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 09:56 PM IST
सपा सुप्रीमो मुलायम सिंह यादव बुधवार को पार्टी के प्रदेश मुख्यालय पर पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं को सम्बोधित किया तो माहौल भावुक हो गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587634ea4f1c1b922bba843f","slug":"80-year-old-kalasi-devi-injured-slipped-on-snow-in-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0908 \u092f\u0947 80 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917, \u091c\u094b \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587518e14f1c1b1629ba9b50","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-yadav-raised-questionson-on-bsf-food-wife-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940\u0902- \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5876101b4f1c1b1529baa473","slug":"akhilesh-meets-with-facebook-senior-directors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0935\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5875fb6f4f1c1b1629baa4c2","slug":"mulayam-singh-depart-for-delhi-with-shivpal-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5875e9594f1c1b1629baa43e","slug":"mulayam-and-shivpal-press-con","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e- \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947-\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top