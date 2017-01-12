बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नेताजी के पहुंचते ही पौन घंटे के लिए कमरे में बंद हो गए नरेश उत्तम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
mulayam press conference in party office
{"_id":"587729dd4f1c1be165baaca7","slug":"mulayam-press-conference-in-party-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u094c\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:32 PM IST
मुलायम सिंह यादव के बुधवार को सपा दफ्तर पहुंचते ही वहां का माहौल कुछ देर के लिए ‘मुलायम मय’ हो गया। ‘जिसका जलवा कायम है, उसका नाम मुलायम है’ व ‘मुलायम तुम संघर्ष करो, हम तुम्हारे साथ हैं’ के नारे गूंजने लगे। ऐसे में वहां पहले से मौजूद अखिलेश धड़े के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नरेश उत्तम अपने कमरे में ही बंद रहे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587518e14f1c1b1629ba9b50","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-yadav-raised-questionson-on-bsf-food-wife-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940\u0902- \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5873b5d94f1c1ba16bba7f17","slug":"slipping-and-sliding-on-snow-in-queen-of-the-hills-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e-\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587671874f1c1b7c58ba8ac4","slug":"akhilesh-to-make-alliance-with-congress","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58768c394f1c1b8327ba8324","slug":"mulayam-says-ramgopal-yadav-wants-splits-in-the-party","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58767a114f1c1b1729baa858","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-speaks-about-his-plan-for-election-campaign","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u092c\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5876969c4f1c1bc156ba882e","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-party-symbol","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0924\u094b '\u0916\u0947\u0924 \u091c\u094b\u0924\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928' \u0938\u093f\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top