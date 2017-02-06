बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'शूटिंग' में देश का नाम रोशन कर चुका है माफिया मुख्तार का बेटा, बसपा से लड़ेगा चुनाव
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 09:15 PM IST
मुख्तार अंसारी एक ऐसा नाम जिसका नाम सिर्फ पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में ही नहीं, पूरे देश में कुख्यात है। उसका नाम कई आपराधिक वारदातों से जोड़ा जाता है और वो इस समय जेल में है। लेकिन इन सबसे अलग मुख्तार का बेटा अब्बास अंसारी देश का नाम रोशन कर चुका है और अब यूपी के विधानसभा चुनाव 2017 में पूर्वांचल की घोसी सीट से बसपा की तरफ चुनावी मैदान में है।
