Election-2017 Election-2017

'शूटिंग' में देश का नाम रोशन कर चुका है माफिया मुख्तार का बेटा, बसपा से लड़ेगा चुनाव

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 09:15 PM IST
Mukhtar ansari son Abbas ansari to contest assembly election in UP.

मुख्तार अंसारी एक ऐसा नाम जिसका नाम सिर्फ पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में ही नहीं, पूरे देश में कुख्यात है। उसका नाम कई आपराधिक वारदातों से जोड़ा जाता है और वो इस समय जेल में है। लेकिन इन सबसे अलग मुख्तार का बेटा अब्बास अंसारी देश का नाम रोशन कर चुका है और अब यूपी के विधानसभा चुनाव 2017 में पूर्वांचल की घोसी सीट से बसपा की तरफ चुनावी मैदान में है।

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

