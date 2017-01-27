आपका शहर Close

अमेठी ‌में चेकिंग के दौरान गाड़ी में मिले 15 लाख

टीम ‌ड‌िज‌िटल/अमरउजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 09:41 PM IST
money recovered during checking in amethi

अमेठी के संग्रामपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सहजीपुर क्रॉस‌िंग के पास शुक्रवार सुबह चेक‌िंग के दौरान एक कार से 15 लाख रुपए बरामद हुए।

up news in hindi lucknow news

