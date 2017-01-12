बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लालबत्ती पर लीलावती का तमाशा, बड़ी मुश्किल से समझीं खाकी की बात, तस्वीरें
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 09:32 PM IST
यूपी चुनाव को लेकर आचार संहिता लागू हो चुकी है। इसके बावजूद सत्तारूढ़ दल के नेता अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। लखनऊ के हजरतगंज चौराहे पर सपा एमएलसी लीलावती कुशवाहा की गाड़ी पर हूटर लगा था, जिसे देखते ही पुलिस ने कागज मांगे।
