खेलों में राजनीति पर बोले मिल्‍खा सिंह, विशेषज्ञ खिलाड़ी ही बनें सलाहकार

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 02:07 AM IST
Milkha singh in Lucknow.

भारत में खेल संघों पर राजनेताओं के प्रभाव पर एथलीट मिल्‍खा सिंह का कहना है कि पूरी दुनिया में अध्यक्ष या दूसरे पदाधिकारियों का चुनाव वोट कराकर होता है। ऐसे में कम से कम सलाहकार के तौर पर पूर्व खिलाड़ियों व खेल विशेषज्ञों को अध्यक्ष अपने साथ रख सकता है। लखनऊ के देवा रोड पर एक आवासीय स्कूल के वार्षिक समारोह में शुक्रवार को मुख्य अतिथि बनकर आए मिल्खा सिंह ने अपनी जिंदगी, खेलों के विकास और राजनीति जैसे मुद्दों पर बात की।

﻿