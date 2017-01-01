आपका शहर Close

मायावती बोलीं, नकद लेने वाले भाजपा व आरएसएस पर क्या करेंगे मोदी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 03:54 PM IST
mayawati targets prime minister narendra modi.

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने डिजिटल लेन-देन को बढ़ावा देने की बात करने वाले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर तीखा पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने अपने जारी किए गए बयान में कहा है कि भाजपा व आरएसएस नकद में ही लेन-देन करते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री बताएं कि इस पर वो क्या करेंगे क्योंकि इनका अस्‍तित्व नकद लेन-देन पर ही टिका है।

﻿