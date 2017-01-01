बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मायावती बोलीं, नकद लेने वाले भाजपा व आरएसएस पर क्या करेंगे मोदी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
mayawati targets prime minister narendra modi.
{"_id":"5868d8bc4f1c1b445ceedade","slug":"mayawati-targets-prime-minister-narendra-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902, \u0928\u0915\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935 \u0906\u0930\u090f\u0938\u090f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 03:54 PM IST
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने डिजिटल लेन-देन को बढ़ावा देने की बात करने वाले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर तीखा पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने अपने जारी किए गए बयान में कहा है कि भाजपा व आरएसएस नकद में ही लेन-देन करते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री बताएं कि इस पर वो क्या करेंगे क्योंकि इनका अस्तित्व नकद लेन-देन पर ही टिका है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5867677d4f1c1b047feebc10","slug":"dimple-yadav-is-in-stress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u2018\u0918\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5868c1ee4f1c1b132ceee4c4","slug":"ramgopal-yadav-expelled-from-sp-again","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0928\u092e\u092f \u0928\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0935 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58688ce84f1c1b132ceee42d","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-samajwadi-party-national-confrence-shivpal-yadav-mulayam-yadav-lucknow","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937, \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0917\u0908, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586792964f1c1b741aeeeba3","slug":"azam-khan-speaks-on-conflixt-in-sp","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u091c\u092e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586160964f1c1b741aeeb8c1","slug":"mayawati-spaeks-on-possible-congress-and-sp-alliance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0921\u094d\u0922\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938: \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top