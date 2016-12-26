बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सपा से गठबंधन कर और गड्ढे में चली जाएगी कांग्रेस: मायावती
Updated Mon, 26 Dec 2016 11:55 PM IST
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कहा है कि सपा और कांग्रेस में गठबंधन की बात केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार के इशारे पर चल रही है। इनमें गठबंधन तभी होगा जब भाजपा को अपना फायदा पक्का नजर आने लगेगा। इससे मुस्लिम समाज को खासतौर से सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। वह सोमवार को पार्टी के प्रदेश मुख्यालय पर पत्रकारों से मुखातिब थीं।
