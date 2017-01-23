बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सपा का घोषणा पत्र जनता की आंखों में धूल झोंकने वाला: मायावती
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 08:36 PM IST
बसपा अध्यक्ष मायावती ने सपा के घोषणापत्र में किए गए वादों को जनता की आंखों में धूल झोंकने वाला बताया है। उन्होंने कहा, पिछले पांच साल में सपा सरकार ने वे काम क्यों नहीं किए जिनके अब वादे कर रहे हैं। मायावती ने यहां जारी एक बयान में कहा, सपा ने अपने शासनकाल में प्रदेश को जंगलराज का प्रतीक अपराध प्रदेश व दंगा प्रदेश बनाकर रख दिया।
